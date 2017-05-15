Will regulate Muslim personal laws if SC strikes down triple talaq: Govt

With the hearing over entering its third day today, the Centre on Monday assured the Supreme that it will come out with a to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if is upheld as invalid.

"The will come out with to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if holds as invalid," Attorney General told the bench.

Rohatgi also conveyed to the apex bench that violates Muslim women's right to equality within the community, and also within the country.

Earlier in the hearing today, the Supreme refused to hear all the three cases of Polygamy, Nikah and Halala at once, saying it will focus on one matter at a time.

The Attorney General and top officers representing the Central arguing in front of the five judge Constitution bench said the apex should hear other cases also, beside

However, the top said that they have limited time, so all the matters could not be covered at present.

On the second day of the hearing last Friday, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is the amicus curiae in the matter, said before the Supreme that the controversial Islamic divorce system cannot be justified whatsoever.

Citing examples, Khurshid told the that the practice cannot be validated constitutionally.

"There was a discussion that whether is valid constitutionally.

Substantiating my view with reasons and examples, I asserted that it cannot be justified and cannot be given law's validation," Khurshid said during the hearing.

The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex that it opposes the practice and wants to fight for women equality and gender justice.

However, All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) counsel Kapil Sibal told the apex that is a matter that comes under the Muslim board and therefore, in his opinion, the top should not interfere in it.

"The Central makes rules but in my opinion the apex should not interfere into it," Sibal said.

While hearing several pleas filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq, the apex observed that it would examine whether the issue is fundamental to religion or not.

A five-judge bench of the apex further observed that it would not hear polygamy issue along with the case.

Relentless debates on the validity and plausibility of this practice were instigated soon after one petitioner, Shayara Banu, challenged the Muslim personal over instantaneous application of (talaq-e-bidat), polygamy and nikah-halala.

Supporting the stance of ending the practice of triple talaq, the Allahabad High had earlier asserted that the rights of any person, including Muslim women, cannot be violated in the name of 'personal law'.

In December last year, the Allahabad High termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word "talaq" thrice "unconstitutional."

The further observed that sanctioned under Muslim Personal that governs marriage, property and divorce violates the rights of Muslim women.

" is unconstitutional. It violates the rights of Muslim women," ruled the high court, adding that no personal board was above the Constitution.