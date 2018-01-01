Will Smith's heartwarming tribute to 'Queen' Jada on 20th anniversary

To commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his 'queen' Smith.

The 49-year-old posted a throwback picture on from their big day back in 1997 and also shared some of the lessons he has learned since they first said "I do."

"20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since," he wrote.

"Love is Like Gardening. I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be). Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be."

He also added, "I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams. Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities."

"I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom," he continued.

The 'Bright' star ended the post by saying: "Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth."

Will and have two children together - son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)