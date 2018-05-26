Won't give Rashid Khan away, Ghani tells Modi

Ghani on Saturday took pride in Rashid Khan's performance in the ongoing edition of the (IPL). Calling him an asset to the cricketing world, Ghani tagged in a tweet, claiming that they will not give him away.

"Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi," he wrote on

19-year-old Khan single-handedly took the Sunrisers (SRH) home, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the of the IPL 2018, at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Chasing 175, KKR managed to score 161/9, falling short by 14 runs.

ended SRH's four-match losing streak, scoring 34 from 10 balls. He also picked up three wickets in his designated four overs and was crowned the of the Match.

too heaped praises on the

""He had a brilliant day, didn't he? He batted really well, he fielded well; he had a run out. It was a day when everything went right for and credit to him. In these kind of games, you want one individual to come and stand-up like that, to put the pressure on the opponent and credit to him. I think he did really well today," Karthik said in the post-match conference, after KKR lost the match.

It will be interesting to see Modi's response to Ghani.

