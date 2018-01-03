Wyndham Hotel Group expands footprint with 11 new hotels

Global Hotel Group expanded its footprint in and neighbouring countries with the opening of eleven new hotels in 2017.

In addition, the company expanded its pipeline of new hotels in the region with 15 new signings. Two-thirds of the new hotel openings were in India, re-enforcing the Group's presence in the country's rapidly growing mid-market hospitality segment.

As part of the new signings, Hotel Group also signed a non-exclusive development agreement with Ahmedabad- based Nebula Infraspace LLP, to develop at least 20 hotels with 1,600 rooms over a period of 10 years across under the by brand.

This robust expansion in is a part of Hotel Group's comprehensive plans to expand its footprint across the region, which is comprised of 16 countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Maldives, and more.

"Our goal is to ensure that wherever across or the region that travellers want to go, they will find a Hotel Group hotel to meet their needs and their budget," said Deepika Arora, Hotel Group's Regional Vice President,

The newest hotels include Kolkata, Darjeeling Gandhi Road, Dehradun Chakrata Road, Jammu City Centre, Plaza Chennai, and Ajmer.

