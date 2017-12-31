Yechury asks Rajinikanth to 'first define his policies'

of (Marxist) (CPM) Yechury on Sunday asked superstar Rajinikanth, who earlier in the day announced that he was set to join politics, to define his policies and the changes he had talked about.

Speaking to ANI, the said, "The issue is not whether filmstars can enter or not. The point is has now announced that he is entering It is too early to say in which direction it will go. But what are the policies and issues? That has to be made clear before we can actually make an assessment of what impact it will have on as well as He is asking for changes in which direction? This question we also want to ask him. All of us agree that change is needed but change in which direction?"

Yechury added had said he was not interested in the local body elections or in the Parliament elections, therefore, he was basically talking about the Assembly elections in

announced his foray into politics, earlier in the day, adding he would form a new party.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In the next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said, while addressing a gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)