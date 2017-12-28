JUST IN
29 MoUs signed under National Culture Fund Scheme of M/o Culture

he Government of India encourages Public Private Partnership (PPP) for conservation, restoration and environmental development of protected monuments and sites through National Culture Fund (NCF), a Trust under the Ministry of Culture. A few Corporate Houses have come forward for the maintenance and development of protected monuments.

Till date 29 MoUs have been signed with different private companies/ Public Sector Undertakings/ Government Bodies/ Trusts under NCF scheme of Ministry of Culture for the maintenance & development of the centrally protected monuments and museums under ASI. Out of which, 11 projects have already been completed while 18 are ongoing projects.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 10:02 IST

