29 MoUs signed under National Culture Fund Scheme of M/o Culture

he Government of India encourages Public Private Partnership (PPP) for conservation, restoration and environmental development of protected monuments and sites through National Culture Fund (NCF), a Trust under the Ministry of Culture. A few Corporate Houses have come forward for the maintenance and development of protected monuments.
Till date 29 MoUs have been signed with different private companies/ Public Sector Undertakings/ Government Bodies/ Trusts under NCF scheme of Ministry of Culture for the maintenance & development of the centrally protected monuments and museums under ASI. Out of which, 11 projects have already been completed while 18 are ongoing projects.
