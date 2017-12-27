3i Infotech prepays Rs 19.50 crore of principal outstanding debt

As per terms of Realignment Scheme (DRS) approved by its Lenders

has pre-paid Rs. 19.50 crores of its Principal Outstanding This amount represents 3 monthly installments of the Principal Amount which were due for repayment on 31 October, 30 November and 31 December 2018 as per the terms of the Realignment Scheme (DRS) approved by its Lenders. With this pre-payment, the Company has now prepaid 9 months of Principal to its Lenders.

The Company continues to service its lenders on a regular basis from the effective date of implementation of DRS i.e. 01 April 2016.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)