3i Infotech prepays Rs 19.50 crore of principal outstanding debt

As per terms of Debt Realignment Scheme (DRS) approved by its Lenders

3i Infotech has pre-paid Rs. 19.50 crores of its Principal Outstanding Debt. This amount represents 3 monthly installments of the Principal Amount which were due for repayment on 31 October, 30 November and 31 December 2018 as per the terms of the Debt Realignment Scheme (DRS) approved by its Lenders. With this pre-payment, the Company has now prepaid 9 months of Principal Debt to its Lenders.

The Company continues to service its lenders on a regular basis from the effective date of implementation of DRS i.e. 01 April 2016.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 12:39 IST

