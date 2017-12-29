5,45,090 Affordable Houses Sanctioned for Urban Poor Under PMAY(Urban)

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 5,45,090 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs. 31,003 cr with central assistance of Rs. 8,107 cr.

has been sanctioned 1,42,447 houses in 31 cities and towns with an investment of Rs.9,919 cr with central assistance of Rs.2,137 cr. got 1,20,645 houses in 282 cities and towns with an investment of Rs.5,076 cr and central assistance of Rs.1810 cr. has been sanctioned 1,18,646 affordable houses in 65 cities with an investment of Rs.6,870 cr and central assistance of Rs.1,780 cr. has been sanctioned 1,00,341 houses in 165 cities and towns with an investment of Rs. 4,232 cr with central assistance of Rs.1,505 cr. has been sanctioned 30,486 houses in 31 cities and towns with an investment of Rs.3,837 cr with central assistance of Rs.388 cr. Chattisgarh has been sanctioned 29,703 houses in 124 cities and towns with an investment of Rs.911 cr with central assistance of Rs.446 cr. has been sanctioned 2,822 houses in 6 cities with an investment of Rs.157 cr. with central assistance of Rs.42 crores.

The approval accorded was for construction of 2,68,017 new houses under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY (Urban), building, 1,09,904 in Karnataka, 1,18,485 new houses in Andhra Pradesh, 18,598 in Uttar Pradesh, 10,008 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,289 in -under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,02,047 houses, in 90,333 in Madhya Pradesh, 23,962 in Andhra Pradesh, 10,408 in houses, in Karnataka- 8,742 will be built under BLC component under which an eligible beneficiary is assisted to build a house on the land owned by him/her.

With the above proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 36,00,819 after final approval from CSMC. Further after subsuming projects of RAY scheme the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be 37,42,667 houses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)