8667 licensed Pharmacies and 55 licensed laboratories in private and cooperative sectors in the Country for providing quality AYSUH drugs

The setting up of drug laboratories and pharmacies for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic medicines in the country is a continuing process. The Central Government has established Ayurveda & Unani medicines manufacturing unit -Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) at Mohan, District Almora, Uttrakhand and two central laboratories, namely- Pharmacopoeial Laboratory of Indian Medicine (PLIM) for Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia Laboratory (HPL) for Homoeopathic medicines at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which are notified as appellate laboratories under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945. States have 47 pharmacies and 27 laboratories of AYUSH in public sector, which have been supported through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme to strengthen their infrastructural and functional capacities of quality production and testing of AYUSH medicines respectively. Country has 8667 licensed pharmacies and 55 approved or licensed laboratories in private & cooperative sectors. These pharmacies and laboratories are regulated under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945 pertaining to Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic medicines. The Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission implemented by the Ministry of AYUSH has a provision for the States to avail grant-in-aid for strengthening and establishment of AYUSH pharmacies and laboratories. Government has also authorized NABL accredited laboratories for batch to batch testing of AYUSH medicines procured by the central and state agencies.
State-wise Information of AYUSH Pharmacies and Drug Testing LaboratoriesState Licensed Pharmacies State Pharmacies State Drug Testing Laboratories Laboratories approved or licensed under the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945Ayurveda Unani Siddha Homoeopathy Andhra Pradesh 347 18 0 13 02 01 0Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 01 01 0 Assam 31 0 0 0 01 01 0 Bihar 216 22 0 48 01 01 0 Chhattisgarh 28 0 0 0 01 01 0 Delhi 65 19 0 0 0 0 08 Goa 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat 516 0 0 7 03 01 02 Haryana 367 0 0 0 01 01 04Himachal Pradesh 154 0 0 6 03 01 03Jammu & Kashmir 16 4 0 2 01 01 0 Jharkhand 32 0 0 2 01 01 0 Karnataka 232 1 0 13 01 01 07 Kerala 709 2 3 13 02 01 06 Madhya Pradesh 637 5 0 20 03 01 05 Maharashtra 782 13 0 39 01 01 0Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 01 0Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 01 0Nagaland 0 0 0 0 01 01 0Odisha 77 0 0 5 03 01 03 Punjab 250 0 0 0 01 01 01 Rajasthan 315 3 0 0 04 01 03 Sikkim 2 0 0 0 0 01 0 Tamil Nadu 174 65 228 9 03 02 05Telangana 321 115 0 29 03 0 01 Tripura 0 0 0 1 01 01 0 Uttar Pradesh 1718 311 0 36 04 01, 2 central laboratories 04Uttarakhand 249 3 0 0 03 01 03 West Bengal 150 4 0 160 02 01 0A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chandigarh 2 0 0 0 0 0 0D&N Haveli 4 0 0 0 0 0 0Daman & Diu 10 0 0 0 0 0 0Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Puduchchery 27 0 4 5 0 0 0Total 7439 585 235 408 47 29 55 8667 including one Central PSU 84
