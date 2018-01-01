8667 licensed Pharmacies and 55 licensed laboratories in private and cooperative sectors in the Country for providing quality AYSUH drugs

The setting up of drug laboratories and pharmacies for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic medicines in the country is a continuing process. The has established & Unani medicines manufacturing unit - (IMPCL) at Mohan, District Almora, Uttrakhand and two central laboratories, of Indian (PLIM) for Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines and (HPL) for Homoeopathic medicines at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which are notified as appellate laboratories under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945. States have 47 pharmacies and 27 laboratories of AYUSH in public sector, which have been supported through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme to strengthen their infrastructural and functional capacities of quality production and testing of AYUSH medicines respectively. Country has 8667 licensed pharmacies and 55 approved or licensed laboratories in private & cooperative sectors. These pharmacies and laboratories are regulated under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945 pertaining to Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic medicines. The Centrally Sponsored Scheme of implemented by the has a provision for the States to avail grant-in-aid for strengthening and establishment of AYUSH pharmacies and laboratories. Government has also authorized NABL accredited laboratories for batch to batch testing of AYUSH medicines procured by the central and state agencies.

State-wise Information of AYUSH Pharmacies and Drug Testing Laboratories

Unani Siddha Homoeopathy Andhra Pradesh 347 18 0 13 02 01 0Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 01 01 0 Assam 31 0 0 0 01 01 0 Bihar 216 22 0 48 01 01 0 Chhattisgarh 28 0 0 0 01 01 0 Delhi 65 19 0 0 0 0 08 Goa 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat 516 0 0 7 03 01 02 367 0 0 0 01 01 04Himachal Pradesh 154 0 0 6 03 01 03Jammu & 16 4 0 2 01 01 0 32 0 0 2 01 01 0 232 1 0 13 01 01 07 709 2 3 13 02 01 06 637 5 0 20 03 01 05 782 13 0 39 01 01 0Manipur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 01 0Mizoram 0 0 0 0 0 01 0Nagaland 0 0 0 0 01 01 0Odisha 77 0 0 5 03 01 03 250 0 0 0 01 01 01 315 3 0 0 04 01 03 2 0 0 0 0 01 0 174 65 228 9 03 02 05Telangana 321 115 0 29 03 0 01 0 0 0 1 01 01 0 1718 311 0 36 04 01, 2 central laboratories 04Uttarakhand 249 3 0 0 03 01 03 150 4 0 160 02 01 0A&N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chandigarh 2 0 0 0 0 0 0D&N Haveli 4 0 0 0 0 0 0Daman & Diu 10 0 0 0 0 0 0Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Puduchchery 27 0 4 5 0 0 0

