A firm opening on the cards

Domestic stocks are likely to see a gap-up opening as trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could gain 72 points at the opening bell.

Trading could be volatile as traders roll over positions in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the near month December 2017 series to January 2018 series. The December 2017 derivatives contracts expire today, 28 December 2017.

Overseas, Asian markets were little changed after an fizzled and copper prices soared overnight. US stocks eked out a positive close yesterday, 27 December 2017 with gains in and in and

Back home, key indices settled with modest losses yesterday, 27 December 2017 after witnessing selling in latter part of the session. The Sensex dropped 98.80 points or 0.29% to settle at 33,911.81, its lowest closing level since 21 December 2017.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 172.32 crore yesterday, 27 December 2017, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 206.68 crore yesterday, 27 December 2017, as per provisional data.

(SBI) announced that the central board at a meeting held on 27 December 2017 accorded approval to raise additional tier 1 capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in dollars and/or in rupees to the tune of Rs 8000 crore from domestic/international market including masala bonds (rupee denominated) till 31 March 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

(MSIL) entered into an agreement with the to set up state-of-the-art automated driving test centres across 12 locations in the city. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the Department of Transport, NCT of and MSIL. As per the MoA, MSIL will set up automated driving test centres comprising scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)