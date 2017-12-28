A Total of 1085 Small Hydro Power Projects, with aggregate capacity of 4399.355 MW capacity set up upto November 2017

-
1085 small hydro power projects with aggregate capacity of 4399.355 MW capacity have been set up upto November 2017. The State wise number of Small Hydro Projects installed by 30.11.2017 are given below:
STATE WISE NUMBERS AND AGGREGATE CAPACITY OF SHP PROJECTS (UPTO 25 MW)
Sl. No.
State
Projects Installed
Nos.
Capacity (MW)
1
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
72
241.98
2
Arunachal Pradesh
152
104.605
3
Assam
6
34.11
4
Bihar
29
70.7
5
Chhattisgarh
10
76
6
Goa
1
0.05
7
Gujarat
6
16.6
8
Haryana
9
73.5
9
Himachal Pradesh
184
842.11
10
J&K
42
161.03
11
Jharkhand
6
4.05
12
Karnataka
167
1230.73
13
Kerala
32
213.02
14
Madhya Pradesh
11
86.16
15
Maharashtra
65
347.375
16
Manipur
8
5.45
17
Meghalaya
4
31.03
18
Mizoram
19
41.47
19
Nagaland
12
30.67
20
Odisha
10
64.625
21
Punjab
54
170.9
22
Rajasthan
10
23.85
23
Sikkim
17
52.11
24
Tamil Nadu
21
123.05
25
Tripura
3
16.01
26
Uttar Pradesh
9
25.1
27
Uttarakhand
101
209.32
28
West Bengal
24
98.5
29
A&N Islands
1
5.25
Total
1085
4399.355
The Minister further informed that as per the Small Hydro Power Data Base of July 2016 of Alternate Hydro Energy Centre, IIT Roorkee, 7133 Small Hydro Project potential sites have been identified with aggregate capacity of 21,133.65 MW. Against this, 1085 small hydro power projects aggregating to 4399.355 MW capacity have been set up while work on 140 sites aggregating to 772.56 MW is ongoing.
Shri Singh added that India has sufficient technical expertise in the Small Hydro sector. To promote Small Hydro Power development in the country, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy provides support for detailed survey and investigation (DSI) and preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) to the State implementing agencies, and provides central financial assistance for setting up new small hydro projects, besides supporting the Alternate Hydro Energy Centre of IIT Roorkee to provide technical support to the SHP sector.
