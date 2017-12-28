A Total of 1085 Small Hydro Power Projects, with aggregate capacity of 4399.355 MW capacity set up upto November 2017

1085 small hydro power projects with aggregate capacity of 4399.355 MW capacity have been set up upto November 2017. The State wise number of Small Hydro Projects installed by 30.11.2017 are given below:

STATE WISE NUMBERS AND AGGREGATE CAPACITY OF SHP PROJECTS (UPTO 25 MW)

Sl. No.

State

Projects Installed

Nos.

Capacity (MW)

1

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

72

241.98

2

Arunachal Pradesh

152

104.605

3

Assam

6

34.11

4

Bihar

29

70.7

5

Chhattisgarh

10

76

6

Goa

1

0.05

7

Gujarat

6

16.6

8

Haryana

9

73.5

9

Himachal Pradesh

184

842.11

10

J&K

42

161.03

11

Jharkhand

6

4.05

12

Karnataka

167

1230.73

13

Kerala

32

213.02

14

Madhya Pradesh

11

86.16

15

Maharashtra

65

347.375

16

Manipur

8

5.45

17

Meghalaya

4

31.03

18

Mizoram

19

41.47

19

Nagaland

12

30.67

20

Odisha

10

64.625

21

Punjab

54

170.9

22

Rajasthan

10

23.85

23

Sikkim

17

52.11

24

Tamil Nadu

21

123.05

25

Tripura

3

16.01

26

Uttar Pradesh

9

25.1

27

Uttarakhand

101

209.32

28

West Bengal

24

98.5

29

A&N Islands

1

5.25

Total

1085

4399.355





The further informed that as per the Small Hydro Power Data Base of July 2016 of Alternate Hydro Energy Centre, IIT Roorkee, 7133 Small Hydro Project potential sites have been identified with aggregate capacity of 21,133.65 MW. Against this, 1085 small hydro power projects aggregating to 4399.355 MW capacity have been set up while work on 140 sites aggregating to 772.56 MW is ongoing.

added that has sufficient technical expertise in the Small Hydro sector. To promote Small Hydro Power development in the country, the provides support for detailed survey and investigation (DSI) and preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) to the State implementing agencies, and provides central financial assistance for setting up new small hydro projects, besides supporting the of IIT Roorkee to provide technical support to the SHP sector.

