Aarti Drugs hits 52-week high on buyback proposal

surged 8.93% to Rs 695 at 10:49 on after the company scheduled a board meeting on 8 January 2018, to consider a proposal for buyback of its equity

The announcement was made during market hours today, 3 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 122.71 points or 0.36% at 33,934.97. The Small-Cap index advanced 1.12%, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 15,000 were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 1,160 in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 695 so far during the day, which is a 52-week high. The stock hit a low of Rs 655.80 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 456.25 on 24 May 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 2 January 2018, gaining 17.46% compared with the Sensex's 2.98% rise. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, advancing 22.22% as against the Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had, however, underperformed the market over the past one year, advancing 4.37% as against the Sensex's 27.14% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 23.86 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

On a consolidated basis, Aarti Drugs' net profit rose 6.9% to Rs 23.60 crore on 1.3% growth in net sales to Rs 319.27 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is a company. The company makes active pharmaceuticals ingredients, pharma intermediates and specialty

