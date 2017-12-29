Aarti Industries enters into a Rs 10000 cr multi-year contract

-
For supply of high value speciality chemical intermediateAarti Industries has entered into a Rs 10000 crore multi-year contract with gobal chemical company for supply of high value speciality chemical intermediate over a period of 20 years.
The Company would be investing $35-$40 million in setting up dedicated large scale manufacturing facility for production of this speciality chemical intermediate. The upcoming facility will be a 100% export oriented unit in state of Gujarat. As part of the contract, the customer will provide $42 million as an advance to Aarti Industries in instalments, which shall be adjusted against the supplies in future.
