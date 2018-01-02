JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Titan Company announces appointment of nominee director

Chembond Chemicals announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer
Business Standard

Aarvee Denims & Exports announces resignation of CEO

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 January 2018

Aarvee Denims & Exports announced that Subhasish Bandyopadhyay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has tendered his resignation with effect from 1 January, 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements