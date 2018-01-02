Aarvee Denims & Exports announces resignation of CEO

-
-
With effect from 01 January 2018Aarvee Denims & Exports announced that Subhasish Bandyopadhyay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has tendered his resignation with effect from 1 January, 2018.
