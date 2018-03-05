Aarvee Denims & Exports gets ratings assigned for bank facilities

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

From Brickwork Ratings India

Aarvee Denims & Exports announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed the rating for bank loan facilities of the company aggregating Rs 350.98 crore as under -

Term loans and fund based working capital (Rs 300.98 crore) - BWR A- / Stable Outlook

Letter of Credit (Rs 50 crore) - BWR A2+

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 19:47 IST

