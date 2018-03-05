Aarvee Denims & Exports gets ratings assigned for bank facilities

-
From Brickwork Ratings IndiaAarvee Denims & Exports announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed the rating for bank loan facilities of the company aggregating Rs 350.98 crore as under -
Term loans and fund based working capital (Rs 300.98 crore) - BWR A- / Stable Outlook
Letter of Credit (Rs 50 crore) - BWR A2+
