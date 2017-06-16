Aban Offshore leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions, VA Tech Wabag, & Infrastructure and Mineral Development Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2017.

rose 12.96% at Rs 196.50. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

rose 5.56% at Rs 32.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

VA Tech Wabag rose 5.46% at Rs 727. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7,798 shares in the past two weeks.

& Infrastructure rose 5% at Rs 6.30. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 4.97% at Rs 153. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

