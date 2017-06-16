TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

India's spice exports rise 12% to record all-time high in value and volume in 2016-17
Business Standard

Aban Offshore leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Capital Market 

Firstsource Solutions, VA Tech Wabag, GVK Power & Infrastructure and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2017.

Aban Offshore rose 12.96% at Rs 196.50. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Firstsource Solutions rose 5.56% at Rs 32.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

VA Tech Wabag rose 5.46% at Rs 727. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7,798 shares in the past two weeks.

GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 5% at Rs 6.30. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 4.97% at Rs 153. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

Aban Offshore leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions, VA Tech Wabag, GVK Power & Infrastructure and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2017.

Firstsource Solutions, VA Tech Wabag, GVK Power & Infrastructure and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2017.

Aban Offshore rose 12.96% at Rs 196.50. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Firstsource Solutions rose 5.56% at Rs 32.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

VA Tech Wabag rose 5.46% at Rs 727. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7,798 shares in the past two weeks.

GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 5% at Rs 6.30. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 4.97% at Rs 153. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Aban Offshore leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions, VA Tech Wabag, GVK Power & Infrastructure and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2017.

Aban Offshore rose 12.96% at Rs 196.50. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Firstsource Solutions rose 5.56% at Rs 32.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

VA Tech Wabag rose 5.46% at Rs 727. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7,798 shares in the past two weeks.

GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 5% at Rs 6.30. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 4.97% at Rs 153. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22