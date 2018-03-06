ABB enables water management system of Surat

JUST IN
With GSM enabled AquaMaster flowmeters solution to measure water consumption in real-time

ABB India is enabling the digitalization of the entire water management system of Surat with its GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) enabled AquaMaster flowmeters solution to measure water consumption in real-time.

The next level technology will help the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the governing civic authority, study consumption patterns and explore areas of improvement for better water management, moving Surat ahead in its journey to becoming a Smart City.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 14:51 IST

