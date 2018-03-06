ABB enables water management system of Surat

With GSM enabled AquaMaster flowmeters solution to measure water consumption in real-timeABB India is enabling the digitalization of the entire water management system of Surat with its GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) enabled AquaMaster flowmeters solution to measure water consumption in real-time.
The next level technology will help the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the governing civic authority, study consumption patterns and explore areas of improvement for better water management, moving Surat ahead in its journey to becoming a Smart City.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU