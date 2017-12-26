Adani Transmission biggest loser on BSE's 'A' group

Syndicate Bank, Religare Enterprises, KEC International and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2017.Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 43.25 points, or 0.13% to 33,897.05.
Adani Transmission slipped 3.23% at Rs 228. The stock topped the losers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Syndicate Bank declined 3.08% at Rs 81.90. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Religare Enterprises fell 2.77% at Rs 73.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.87 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
KEC International skid 2.35% at Rs 369.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail tumbled 1.98% at Rs 173.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past two weeks.
