Adani Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2018.
Adani Transmission Ltd crashed 10.21% to Rs 175 at 14:52 IST. The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 85513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63516 shares in the past one month.
Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 8.77% to Rs 475.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13783 shares in the past one month.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd tumbled 8.51% to Rs 245.
The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd slipped 7.88% to Rs 148.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Can Fin Homes Ltd pared 7.78% to Rs 492.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
