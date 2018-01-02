Advanced Enzyme Technologies leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group

NMDC, Videocon Industries, and NLC are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 2 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 10.96 points, or 0.03% to 33,823.71.

surged 12.66% at Rs 313.70. The stock topped the gainers in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16,000 shares in the past two weeks.

spurted 5.22% at Rs 148.10. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

jumped 4.88% at Rs 21.50. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.23 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

climbed 4.17% at Rs 84.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.92 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

NLC rose 3.69% at Rs 112.50 after the company announced commissioning of its 130 megawatts solar power project at pooling substation, block-14, Neyveli on 1 January 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)