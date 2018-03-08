Aegis Logistics jumps on bargain hunting

Aegis Logistics rose 7.28% to Rs 245.35 at 9:52 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.43 points, or 0.29% to 33,129.52.
On the BSE, 55,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 248.80 and a low of Rs 237.95 so far during the day.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 300 on 15 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.10 on 11 August 2017.
Shares of Aegis Logistics fell 9.69% in six trading sessions to settle at Rs 228.70 yesterday, 7 March 2018, from its close of Rs 253.25 on 26 February 2018.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 45.25% to Rs 53.54 crore on 15.59% rise in net sales to Rs 1442.08 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.
Aegis Logistics is India's leading oil, gas, and chemical logistics company.
