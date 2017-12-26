Alembic Pharma gets healthier after USFDA approval for cancer drug

rose 0.85% to Rs 533.85 at 10:40 on after the company announced that its associate company received USFDA ophan-drug designation for Tenasilib.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 26 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 18.72 points, or 0.06% to 33,921.58.

On the BSE, 822 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 4,182 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 535 and a low of Rs 530.30 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 709.30 on 23 March 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 469.75 on 20 September 2017.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 37.70 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

announced that its associate company, (Rhizen) has been granted by the Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) the orphan-drug designation for the active moiety of Tenalisib (RP6530), the company's highly selective and orally active dual delta/gamma inhibitor, for the (PTCL).

The orphan-drug designation is granted to a drug or intended to treat a in the A number of incentives are provided for an orphan-drug such as a 7-year marketing exclusivity, tax credit for clinical development costs, exemption/waiver of application (filing) fees and assistance from the USFDA office of Orphan Products Development during the development process.

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer,

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 121.56 crore on 10.2% decline in net sales to Rs 789.29 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

manufactures and markets

