JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia Market closed for extended Christmas holidays
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals intimates of grant of orphan drug designation to drug developed by Rhizen

Capital Market 

By USFDA

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its associate company, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A (Rhizen) has been granted by the USFDA the orphan-drug designation for the active moiety of Tenalisib (RP6530), the company's highly selective and orally active dual PI3K delta/ gamma inhibitor, for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

The orphan-drug designation is granted to a drug or biological product intended to treat a rare disease in the United States. A number of incentives are provided for an orphan-drug such as a 7-year marketing exclusivity, tax credit for clinical development costs, exemption/ waiver of application (filing) fees and assistance from the USFDA office of Orphan Products Development during the development process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 09:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements