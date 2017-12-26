Alembic Pharmaceuticals intimates of grant of orphan drug designation to drug developed by Rhizen

-
ALSO READAlembic Pharmaceuticals intimates of grant of Fast Track Designation for cancer drug Alembic Pharmaceuticals intimates of disruption in plant at Constantine, Algeria Alembic Pharmaceuticals schedules board meeting Alembic Pharmaceuticals to hold board meeting Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives approval for Darifenacin ER Tablets
-
By USFDAAlembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its associate company, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A (Rhizen) has been granted by the USFDA the orphan-drug designation for the active moiety of Tenalisib (RP6530), the company's highly selective and orally active dual PI3K delta/ gamma inhibitor, for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).
The orphan-drug designation is granted to a drug or biological product intended to treat a rare disease in the United States. A number of incentives are provided for an orphan-drug such as a 7-year marketing exclusivity, tax credit for clinical development costs, exemption/ waiver of application (filing) fees and assistance from the USFDA office of Orphan Products Development during the development process.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU