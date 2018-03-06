All central PSU Urea manufacturers register Operational Profits for FY 2016-17

-
Minister of State for Planning (IC) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, in a written reply to a question on details of urea producing units facing operational financial loss due to existing urea pricing policy, in Lok Sabha today, informed that all central PSUs Urea manufacturers have registered operational profit (i.e. before payment of interest and depreciation) for the financial year 2016-17. However, no such data is maintained by Department of Fertilizers for the private and cooperatives Urea manufacturers, the Minister informed.
The profit of all urea manufacturing central PSUs is as shown below:S. No. Name of the Urea manufacturing PSUs Operational Profit during 2016-17(Rs. in Crores)1.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited 234.942. National Fertilizers Limited 190.973. Madras Fertilizers Limited 69.224. Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited 7.49*
*Net Profit of the company during 2016-17.
