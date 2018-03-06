All central PSU Urea manufacturers register Operational Profits for FY 2016-17

of State for Planning (IC) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, in a written reply to a question on details of producing units facing operational financial loss due to existing pricing policy, in Lok Sabha today, informed that all central PSUs manufacturers have registered operational profit (i.e. before payment of interest and depreciation) for the financial year 2016-17. However, no such data is maintained by Department of for the private and cooperatives manufacturers, the informed.

The profit of all manufacturing central PSUs is as shown below:

1.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Limited 234.942. National Limited 190.973. Madras Limited 69.224. Brahmaputra Valley Corporation Limited 7.49*

*Net Profit of the company during 2016-17.

