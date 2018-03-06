All sectoral indices on slide

The S&P BSE Realty index dropped 2.48% at 15:18 IST on BSE and led losers from the sectoral indices.
A sell-off was witnessed on the bourses in late trade.
The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 397.96 points or 1.18% at 33,348.82.
Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index (down 0.1%), the S&P BSE Energy index (down 0.54%), the S&P BSE FMCG index (down 1.14%), the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index (down 0.1%), the S&P BSE Basic Materials index (down 0.72%), the S&P BSE Utilities index (down 1.13%), the S&P BSE IT index (down 0.9%), the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index (down 1.01%), the S&P BSE Metal index (down 0.24%) and the S&P BSE Teck index (down 0.87%) outperformed the Sensex.
The S&P BSE Capital Goods index (down 1.29%), the S&P BSE Telecom index (down 1.9%), the S&P BSE Industrials index (down 1.48%), the S&P BSE Power index (down 1.37%), the S&P BSE Healthcare index (down 1.24%), the S&P BSE Bankex (down 1.62%), the S&P BSE Finance index (down 1.29%) and the S&P BSE Auto index (down 1.49%) underperformed the Sensex.
