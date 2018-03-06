Allison Transmission selects Infosys to provide IT infrastructure management services

Infosys announced that Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and a leader in hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses, has selected Infosys to provide information technology (IT) infrastructure management services, including leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Nia.
