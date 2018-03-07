Almost all sectoral indices on BSE slide

The index, the BSE Power and the BSE Metal indices were the major losers among the sectoral indices.

Key benchmark indices were trading on a weak note weighed by weak Asian stocks.

The barometer index, the was down 199.41 points or 0.6% at 33,117.79.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the (down 1.05%), the BSE Energy (down 1.11%), the BSE Basic Materials (down 1.44%), the (down 1.28%), the BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (down 0.7%), the BSE Metal (down 1.75%), the BSE Capital Goods (down 1.46%), the BSE Telecom (down 1.27%), the (down 1.15%), the BSE Power (down 1.62%), the BSE Healthcare (down 1.32%), the BSE Bankex (down 1.26%), the BSE Finance (down 0.99%) and the BSE Teck (down 0.36%) underperformed the Sensex.

The BSE FMCG (up 0.16%), the BSE Consumer Durables (down 0.01%), the (down 0.3%) and the (down 0.26%) outperformed the Sensex.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)