Almost all sectoral indices on BSE slide

The S&P BSE Realty index, the S&P BSE Power index and the S&P BSE Metal indices were the major losers among the sectoral indices.
Key benchmark indices were trading on a weak note weighed by weak Asian stocks.
The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 199.41 points or 0.6% at 33,117.79.
Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index (down 1.05%), the S&P BSE Energy index (down 1.11%), the S&P BSE Basic Materials index (down 1.44%), the S&P BSE Utilities index (down 1.28%), the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index (down 0.7%), the S&P BSE Metal index (down 1.75%), the S&P BSE Capital Goods index (down 1.46%), the S&P BSE Telecom index (down 1.27%), the S&P BSE Industrials index (down 1.15%), the S&P BSE Power index (down 1.62%), the S&P BSE Healthcare index (down 1.32%), the S&P BSE Bankex (down 1.26%), the S&P BSE Finance index (down 0.99%) and the S&P BSE Teck index (down 0.36%) underperformed the Sensex.
The S&P BSE FMCG index (up 0.16%), the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index (down 0.01%), the S&P BSE IT index (down 0.3%) and the S&P BSE Auto index (down 0.26%) outperformed the Sensex.
