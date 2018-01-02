Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel to convene board meeting

-

On 11 January 2018Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 11 January 2018, to consider un audited financial results for Q.E. 31.12.2017
