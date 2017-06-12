Amtek Auto drops after weak Q4 results

lost 1.57% to Rs 34.45 at 9:48 on after the company reported net loss of Rs 307.57 crore in Q4 March 2017, compared with net loss of Rs 563 crore in Q4 March 2016.

The result was announced on Saturday, 10 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 128.71 points or 0.41% at 31,133.35. The S&P Small-Cap index declined 25.91 points or 0.17% at 15,523.26.

On the BSE, 47,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.81 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 35 and a low of Rs 34.25 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 56.20 on 26 July 2016 and a 52-week low of Rs 30.60 on 27 December 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 9 June 2017, sliding 10.94% compared with the Sensex's 4.44% rise. The stock had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter, declining 1.96% as against the Sensex's 8.06% rise. The stock had also underperformed the market over the past one year, gaining 0.57% as against the Sensex's 16.81% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 49.65 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Amtek Auto's total revenue declined 31.08% to Rs 448.45 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is one of the leading integrated auto component manufacturers.

