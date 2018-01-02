JUST IN
Apar Industries incorporates JV for marketing of lubricants

Apar Industries holds 40% share in JV named Ampoil Apar Lubricants

Apar Industries has entered into a Joint venture agreement with PPS Motors for the purpose incorporated a Company in the name of 'Ampoil Apar Lubricants' (AALPL). AALPL will market Lubricants in the AMPOIL Brand which is a brand owned by PPS Business Solutions. The focus will be to sell Lubricants to State Government, Central Government, Public Sector or Semi-Government, Defense and Original Equipment Manufacturers. The share of the Company in the Joint Venture is 40%. There is no impact on management and control of the Company.

