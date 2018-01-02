Apar Industries incorporates JV for marketing of lubricants

Industries holds 40% share in named Ampoil Lubricants

Industries has entered into a Joint venture agreement with for the purpose incorporated a Company in the name of 'Ampoil Lubricants' (AALPL). AALPL will market Lubricants in the AMPOIL Brand which is a brand owned by The focus will be to sell Lubricants to State Government, Central Government, Public Sector or Semi-Government, Defense and Original Equipment Manufacturers. The share of the Company in the Joint Venture is 40%. There is no impact on management and control of the Company.

