Ashok Leyland in top gear after strong monthly sales

was up 2.78% to Rs 122.15 at 12:49 on after the company said its total sales grew by 79% to 19,253 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 9.14 points or 0.03% at 33,803.61.

On the BSE, 15.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 8.97 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 123 and a low of Rs 117.05 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 133 on 26 October 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 79.20 on 2 January 2017.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 1 January 2018, declining 0.96% compared with the Sensex's 2.98% rise. The stock had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter, falling 3.41% as against the Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market over the past one year, advancing 48.38% as against the Sensex's 26.99% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 292.71 crore. Face value per share is Rs 1.

Ashok Leyland's sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 82% to 15,950 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) grew by 69% to 3,303 units.

Ashok Leyland's net profit rose 13.5% to Rs 334.26 crore on 30.8% growth in net sales to Rs 6046.89 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

