Ashoka Buildcon subsidiary secures three projects from NHAI

-
ALSO READBoard of Ashoka Buildcon does not declare interim dividend Ashoka Buildcon wins NHAI project in State of Jharkhand Man carrying India's national flag with Islamic symbol held Ashoka Buildcon reverses losses after new orders win Ashoka Buildcon standalone net profit rises 21.56% in the December 2017 quarter
-
In State of KarnatakaAshoka Buildcon announced that the Company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions (ACL) has received a Letters of Award (LOAs) from NHAI for following three (3) Projects in the State of Karnataka under NHDP Phase-IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Projects).
1.Four laning of Tumkur - Shivamogga section from Km 12+310 (Design km 12+300) to Km 66+540 ( Design Km 65+195) from Mallasandra to Karadi Village of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase-IV in the state of Karnataka;
2.Four laning of Tumkur-Shivamogga section from km 65.195 (Karadi) to km 121.900 (Banawara) of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase - IV, in the State of Karnataka; and
3.4 Laning of Belgaum - Khanapur Section Km 0+000 - Km 30+800 (design chainage km 0+000 - Km 30+000) of NH-4A in the State of Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity Mode
The aggregate accepted Bid Cost of these Projects is Rs.2991.70 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU