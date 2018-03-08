Ashoka Buildcon subsidiary secures three projects from NHAI

In State of Karnataka

Buildcon announced that the Company's subsidiary viz. Concessions (ACL) has received a Letters of Award (LOAs) from NHAI for following three (3) Projects in the State of under NHDP Phase-IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Projects).

1.Four laning of Tumkur - Shivamogga section from Km 12+310 (Design km 12+300) to Km 66+540 ( Design Km 65+195) from Mallasandra to Karadi Village of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase-IV in the state of Karnataka;

2.Four laning of Tumkur-Shivamogga section from km 65.195 (Karadi) to km 121.900 (Banawara) of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NHDP Phase - IV, in the State of Karnataka; and

3.4 Laning of Belgaum - Khanapur Section Km 0+000 - Km 30+800 (design chainage km 0+000 - Km 30+000) of NH-4A in the State of on Hybrid Annuity Mode

The aggregate accepted Bid Cost of these Projects is Rs.2991.70 crore.

