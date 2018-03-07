JUST IN
Asian Vegpro Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2017 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Asian Vegpro Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2017 and during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 12:56 IST

