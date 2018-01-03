Aurionpro Solutions' subsidiary sells its IAM business to KPMG, USA

expected to close on 31 January 2018

announced that on 03 January 2018, its subsidiary, Cyberinc, entered into a definitive agreement with KPMG LLP, USA, for sale of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) business. The is expected to close on 31 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)