Aurionpro Solutions' subsidiary sells its IAM business to KPMG, USA

Transaction expected to close on 31 January 2018

Aurionpro Solutions announced that on 03 January 2018, its subsidiary, Cyberinc, entered into a definitive agreement with KPMG LLP, USA, for sale of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) business. The transaction is expected to close on 31 January 2018.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 19:55 IST

