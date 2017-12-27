Aurobindo Pharma receives final approval for Fondaparinux Sodium Injection

From USFDA

Pharma is pleased to announce that the company has received final approval from the (USFDA) to manufacture and market Fondaparinux Sodium injection, 2.5 mg/0.5 mL, 5 mg/0.4 mL, 7.5 mg/0.6 mL, and 10 mg/0.8 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. The approved ANDA is a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) product Injection of Ireland. The product will be launched in January 2018.

is used to prevent (DVT). The approved product has an estimated market size of US$ 73 million for the twelve months ending October 2017 according to IMS.

