Business Standard

Austin Engineering Company appoints company secretary

With effect from 27 December 2017

Austin Engineering Company announced the appointment of Pooja Krishnakant Kadam as a company secretary of the company with effect from 27 December 2017.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 14:15 IST

