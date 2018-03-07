Australia ASX200 falls 1% on soft GDP, tariff concerns

Australian share market finished lower on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, as risk aversion selloff triggered amid weaker than expected country's economic growth data for last quarter and lingering uncertainty about the implications of and aluminium tariffs. The S&P/ 200 index dropped 1.01 pct, or 60.4 points, to 5,902.0 at the close of trade.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the by 740 to 456 and 376 ended unchanged. The S&P/ 200 VIX, which measures the implied of S&P/ 200 options, was up 10.58% to 15.664.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)