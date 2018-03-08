Australia ASX200 gains 0.7% on trade data

-
Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of surplus of A$1,055 million was posted in January following a downwardly revised trade deficit of A$1,146 million in December (previously reported as a deficit of $1,358 million). Australia posted a large trade surplus in January driven by stronger exports and a decline in imports. Imports decelerated after posting the strongest annual growth rate in six years in December.
