Auto stocks witness mixed trend

Key benchmark indices languished near the flat line in the mid-morning trade in the absence of any major or domestic cues. At 11:20 IST, the barometer index, the rose 21.79 points or 0.06% at 34,078.62. The 50 was almost flat at 10,530.30.

Key indices started the first trading session of the calendar year 2018 on a subdued note and languished near the flat line so far.

Among the secondary indices, the Mid-Cap advanced 0.75%. The Small-Cap rose 0.98%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,860 shares advanced and 681 shares declined. A total of 101 shares were unchanged.

Auto stocks were mixed. (up 1.84%), (up 0.79%) and (up 0.7%) edged higher. (down 0.25%), (down 0.2%) and (down 0.16%) edged lower.

advanced 0.12% after the company's total sales grew by 10.3% to 1.30 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. Domestic sales rose 12.1% to 1.19 lakh units. dropped 6.2% to 10,780 units. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 January 2018.

IT stocks dropped. TCS (down 1.06%), (down 0.68%), (down 0.13%) and (down 0.06%) declined.

advanced 0.02% after the company announced that it has on 28 December 2017, signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., for a total consideration of $1 million. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

Overseas, Asian markets remain closed due to New Year Holiday. Growth in China's sector slowed slightly in December. The official Purchasing Managers' (PMI) released on Sunday dipped to 51.6 in December, down from 51.8 in November. The 50-point level divides growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The official non- Purchasing Managers' (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 55 from 54.8 in November.

US stocks closed lower on Friday, 29 December 2017 as selling pressure accelerated towards the close of the session. US markets remain closed today, 1 January 2018 on account of

