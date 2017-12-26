Automotive Stampings & Assemblies to convene board meeting

-
On 29 January 2018Automotive Stampings & Assemblies will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 29 January 2018, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.
