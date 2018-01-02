Availability of Urea in 45 Kg bags instead of 50 Kg bags may bring down consumption of Urea by 10%

With the objective of encouraging balanced use of fertilizers, Department of has made it mandatory for all the domestic producers of to produce 100% as Neem (NCU). Entire quantity of both indigenously produced and imported is being neem coated w.e.f 1st September, 2015 and 1st December, 2015 respectively.

One of the primary benefits of Neem coating is the slow release of urea, which in increased Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE). Due to NUE, the consumption of Neem reduces as compared to normal

In the light of increased effectiveness of NCU, vide notification dated 4th September, 2017, has decided to introduce 45 Kg bag of in place of existing 50 Kg bags and a period of six months have been given to units as lead time to ensure smooth implementation of the policy.

Further, since farmers mostly assess the requirement of in terms of bags for agriculture purpose, it is estimated that the availability of in 45 Kg bags instead of 50 Kg bag may bring down consumption of by 10%.

That the import of is based on demand supply gap dynamics. The has allocated Rs. 14,000 Crore for Imported in the Budgetary Estimates (BE) 2017-18.

