Aviation stocks nudge higher

After hitting fresh intraday lows in afternoon trade, key indices traded with minuscule losses in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:18 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, fell 10.23 points or 0.03% at 34,046.60. The 50 declined 8.85 points or 0.08% at 10,521.85.

Key indices started the first trading session of the calendar year 2018 on a subdued note and languished around the flat line so far in the absence of any global or domestic cues.

Among the secondary indices, the Mid-Cap rose 0.95%. The Small-Cap advanced 1.08%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than two gainers for every loser on the 1,971 shares advanced and 874 shares declined. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

Aviation stocks advanced. (up 1.91%), Aviation (up 1.02%) and (up 0.96%) nudged higher.

FMCG stocks were mixed. Emami (up 1.57%), Hygiene and Health Care (up 1.56%), (up 1.13%), (up 0.85%), (up 0.59%) and Products (up 0.31%) gained. Hindustan (down 0.92%), (down 0.33%), (down 0.25%) and (down 0.05%) dropped.

gained 2.87% to Rs 232.90 after the company announced bagging a new order of Rs 583 crore from the The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 January 2018.

Overseas, European and Asian stock markets remained closed due to New Year Holiday. Growth in China's sector slowed slightly in December. The official Purchasing Managers' (PMI) released on Sunday dipped to 51.6 in December, down from 51.8 in November. The 50-point level divides growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The official non- Purchasing Managers' (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 55 from 54.8 in November.

US stocks closed lower on Friday, 29 December 2017 as selling pressure accelerated towards the close of the session. US markets remain closed today, 1 January 2018 on account of

