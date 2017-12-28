Axis Bank drops as Sebi orders to probe data leak

dropped 0.8% to Rs 550.10 at 10:10 on after the said that it will conduct an internal inquiry on leakage of on Whatsapp.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 3.13 points or 0.01% at 33,914.94.

On the BSE, 91,531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.95 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 553.10 and a low of Rs 544.35 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 565.40 on 26 November 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 424.60 on 10 January 2017.

The large-cap has equity capital of Rs 512.82 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

has been asked by (SEBI) to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of alleged leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial and to strengthen its systems.

The has been working closely with during the course of preliminary examination conducted in the matter on leakage of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) of listed companies, including that of the The adhered to higher norms of governance and reiterated its commitment to adequacy of processes, systems and controls, particularly to prevent unauthorized access to UPSI.

Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director, said that the will work with and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate.

Axis Bank's net profit rose 35.5% to Rs 432.38 crore on 0.9% increase in total income to Rs 13820.62 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is one of the biggest in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)