JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SBI gains after board OKs fund raising
Business Standard

Axis Bank to conduct internal inquiry of leakage of results on Whatsapp

Capital Market 

To work closely with SEBI

Axis Bank has been asked by SEBI to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of alleged leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial results and to strengthen its systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements