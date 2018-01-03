B.C. Power Controls gets ratings assigned for bank facilities

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

By India Ratings & Research

B.C. Power Controls announced that India Ratings & Research has assigned the ratings of IND BB/ stable/ IND A4+ to the Company's fund based limits aggregating Rs 340 crore.

