Baid Leasing & Finance Co announces resignation of CFO

With effect from 31 December 2017Baid Leasing & Finance Co announced that Manoj Kumar Jain has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 31 December 2017 (Closure of Business Hours)due to personal reason.
