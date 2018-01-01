JUST IN
Business Standard

Baid Leasing & Finance Co announces resignation of CFO

Capital Market 

With effect from 31 December 2017

Baid Leasing & Finance Co announced that Manoj Kumar Jain has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 31 December 2017 (Closure of Business Hours)due to personal reason.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 11:20 IST

