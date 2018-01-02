Bajaj Auto clocks 30% growth in December sales

Sells 292,547 units

Auto has achieved total sales of 292,547 units in December 2017 compared to 225,529 units in December 2016, recording a growth of 30%. Total sales include domestic sales of 149,509 units and exports of 143,038 units, registering growth of 25% and 35% respectively over December 2016.

Auto saw 13% growth in motorcycle sales at 228,762 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Commercial Vehicles sales rose the highest ever at 63,785 units in December 2017, recording growth of 187 units over December 2016.

