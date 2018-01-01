Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar completes implementation of S4A Scheme

Restructures loan aggregating 3495.25 crore

Hindusthan Sugar has completed the implementation of S4A Scheme as under -

Allotted 34,83,24,626 Optionally Convertible Debentures of FV of 100 each aggregating 3483.24 crore upon conversion of Part B (Unsustainable Loan) to JLF Lenders.

Sold and transferred 11,99,87,344 equity shares of 1 each to JLF Lenders. Consequently, promoter's shareholding reduces to 15.43%.

Pursuant to the scheme, the total funded debt exposure of 8284.59 crore was divided into two categories -

Part A (sustainable) - 4789.34 crore

Part B (unsustainable) - 3495.25 crore.

Out of Part B loan, a sum of 3483.25 crore has been converted into optionally convertible debentures and the remaining 12 crore of Part B loan has been adjusted against consideration payable to the promoters against acquisition of 10.59% of their shareholding in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)