Balkrishna Industries allots 9.66 crore equity shares

Under bonus issue

has on 27 December 2017 allotted 9,66,58,595 Equity of Rs. 2/- each as fully paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1(one) fully paid up bonus equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every 1(one) existing equity share of Rs. 2/- each held, to the members eligible to receive bonus equity of the Company, whose name appear in the Register of Members and Register of Beneficial Owners as per the particulars obtained from (NSDL) and (CDSL) as on 23 December, 2017, 'the record date' fixed for this purpose. The so allotted shall rank pari-passu with existing equity of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)