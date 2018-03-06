Bank of Baroda inches up after keeping MCLR unchanged

of Baroda rose 0.69% to Rs 139.40 at 13:45 IST on after the has kept its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate unchanged, applicable from 7 March 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 78.05 points, or 0.23% to 33,824.83

On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 10.30 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 141.20 and a low of Rs 137.45 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 206.60 on 26 October 2017.

The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 133.60 on 23 October 2017.

The large-cap has equity capital of Rs 460.83 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

of Baroda kept its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged, applicable from 7 March 2018. MCLR for overnight loans will be 7.80%, for one month will be 7.85% and for three months will be 7.95%. The MCLR on 6-month loans will be 8.15% and for one-year loans the rate would be 8.30%, the said.

of Baroda's net profit fell 55.76% to Rs 111.78 crore on 6.53% rise in total income to Rs 12976.28 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

holds 58.7% stake in of Baroda as per the shareholding pattern as on 31 December 2017.

